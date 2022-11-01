Advisory Services Network LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

