Advisory Services Network LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,723,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

