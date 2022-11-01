Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PRF stock opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59.

