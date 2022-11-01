AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.
ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 1.4 %
SJB stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.21.
