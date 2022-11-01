AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,703 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after buying an additional 5,812,171 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after buying an additional 314,765 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 310,436 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,643,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 1,059,158 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

