AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

