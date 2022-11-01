AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,303 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 183.5% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.5% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $15,365,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $307.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

