AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

