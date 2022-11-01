AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,622 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after buying an additional 13,847,444 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,047,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHR stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

