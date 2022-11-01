AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

