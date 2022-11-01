AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

