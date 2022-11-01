AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 66.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

