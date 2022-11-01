AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth $356,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

