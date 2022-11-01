AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,002 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

