AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41,395 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,395 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TechnipFMC worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 186.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:FTI opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

