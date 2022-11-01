AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

