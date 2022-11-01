AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 117,734 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,734 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 54.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 139.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

