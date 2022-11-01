AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,412 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.