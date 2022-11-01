AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

