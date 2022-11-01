Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.