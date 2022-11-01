Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 200.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $65.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

