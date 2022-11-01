Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

