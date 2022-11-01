Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 403,173 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 614,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 142,413 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 329,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXU opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. Analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AXU has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

