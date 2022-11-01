Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.