Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.