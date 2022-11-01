AltaGas (ALA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AltaGas (TSE: ALA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

10/31/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

10/31/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

10/25/2022 – AltaGas was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.50.

10/25/2022 – AltaGas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$32.50 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

10/20/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

10/20/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$31.00.

10/11/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

TSE:ALA opened at C$24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.13.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

