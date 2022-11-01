Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.69.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.59 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

