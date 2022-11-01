American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.