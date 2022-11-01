Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,716 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

BUD stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

