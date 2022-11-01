ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.58.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

