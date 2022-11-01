AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 211.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 262,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

