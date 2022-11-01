Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

