Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

