Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

