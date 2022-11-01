Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

