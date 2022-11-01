Assetmark Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,498.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $1,869.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,813.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,950.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

