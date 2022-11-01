Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,892 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

