Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

