Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,649 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

