Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.33 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average of $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

