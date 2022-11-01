Assetmark Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 471,163 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,011,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,728 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Equitable Price Performance
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
