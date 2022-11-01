Assetmark Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

