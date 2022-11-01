Assetmark Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

