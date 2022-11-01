Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

