Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

