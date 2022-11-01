Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

