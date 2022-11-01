Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

