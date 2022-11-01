Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
