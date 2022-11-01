Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,885 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

