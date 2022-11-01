Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

