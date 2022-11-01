Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese Increases Dividend

CE stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

